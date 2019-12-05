The effects of inequality run as deep as our microbiomes

People worry about having access to clean water, power, healthcare, and healthy foods because they are essential for survival. But do they ever think about their access to microbes?

Every day, humans encounter microbes—in air, water, soil, food, and buildings—and pick them up and leave them behind everywhere they go. Although you might be reaching for the hand sanitizer as you read this, many of these microbial exposures are beneficial to human health. But not everyone has equal access to good microbes.

Social equity is the practice of applying justice and fairness to our social policies. Society often measures it in terms of access. Do people have equal access to healthy food and clean water? Medical care? Safe housing? Parks and forests? My idea of “microbes and social equity” is rooted in the fact that we rely on the microbes that live in our bodies or in the environment around us. We need public policies that promote access to microbes.

I’m a gut microbiologist, and I want to understand the microbes that pass through our digestive tract and how they impact us. For example, human beings can’t digest plant fiber; we actually rely on several species of microbes in our gut to do this, which provides us with the nutrients we need. Microbes also help “train” our immune cells not to attack those trillions of microorganisms living in or on the body, thereby maintaining a delicate truce.

Connecting with good microbes

I wanted to create a space to learn about and discuss the idea of “Microbes and Social Equity,” so I developed and taught a course at the University of Oregon during the summer of 2019. I focused on how access to basic necessities like nutritious foods (and especially fiber), pre- and postnatal healthcare, and green space and city parks could influence microbial exposures and individual experiences throughout a lifetime. These findings and discussions have now been published as a peer-reviewed essay in the journal PLoS Biology.

Fibrous foods recruit microbes in the gut, especially ones that break down and ferment complex plant carbohydrates in order to create energy for themselves. In doing so, they produce several molecules (like butyrate) that we use for energy, and they yield a number of health benefits.

The paper in PloS Biology provides examples of research on microbes and health, such as the benefit of a fiber-rich diet in recruiting beneficial gut microbes and reducing the symptoms of diabetes. There are specific examples of social policies that might promote access to microbes, such as launching more school nutrition programs that require fruits and vegetables. There are also examples of policies with negative microbial impacts, such as inadequate food-service infrastructure in prisons, which can allow for the spread of food-borne illness.