Greta Thunberg’s ‘How Dare You’ climate rebuke literally just melted in Miami

Never before have three words so furiously and effectively pierced through the fog of failed climate policy. Spoken by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg at the UN Climate Summit in September, the phrase quickly ricocheted around the world, echoing the moral indignation of a generation that will face the worst consequences of an intractably warming planet.

Now the words themselves have literally melted away in one of the U.S. cities most affected by the climate crisis—Miami.

It was all part of an art installation at Shore Club South Beach, which is currently hosting a series of installations for the 2019 Miami Art Week. The event began on Monday with a two-ton ice sculpture called “Climate Meltdown,” by Brazilian artist Rubem Robierb, who carved out the words “How Dare You” in a 36-foot display that floated on the Shore Club’s pool.

Robierb told the local WPLG station that the sculpture represents the “ice from the poles that right now, as we speak, is melting.”

According a Shore Club spokesperson, the sculpture lasted about eight hours before completely melting away into the pool.

The planet, fortunately, has a little bit longer, but time is running out. The UN’s IPCC said in an alarming report last year that we humans basically have to cut our global emissions in half within the next 10 years if we want to avoid worst-case warming scenarios.