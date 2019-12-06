Fast Company’s Impact section is looking for a staff writer

Fast Company is looking for a staff writer to work on its Impact section, covering the intersection of business and social good, focusing on social entrepreneurship, climate solutions, alternative economic models, corporate social responsibility, and the future of food, transportation, and more.

We’re looking for someone with interest and ideas about the intersection of business and change-making—how the business world can (and can’t) influence the path of progress. Your job will be to help tell the stories of people working on cutting-edge solutions and investigate and expose when those solutions aren’t what they promised.

You’ll be reporting and writing stories daily, helping with some editing and display copy writing, and working with us on managing our annual World Changing Ideas Awards program. You should have several years of reporting experience at a newspaper or an online publication, preferably covering some area of technology or business. You should be comfortable building a beat, developing sources, and generating ideas for enterprise features. You should be as comfortable writing short news posts as you are crafting a 5,000-word feature. Experience writing about (or prior interest and expertise in) some of the topic areas the Impact section covers is a plus.

This is a full-time staff position with competitive pay and benefits, based in our New York office in Lower Manhattan (there is potential for remote work for the right candidate). This position will be represented by the Fast Company Union/WGA-East. Mansueto Ventures is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

To apply, send your résumé and a short note explaining why you’re a good fit for the position to Impact editor Morgan Clendaniel (mclendaniel at fastcompany dot com) with the subject “Impact Staff Writer.”