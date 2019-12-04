This site is running better deals on MacBooks than anything you saw on Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over (whew), and for all of those who didn’t shop the “deals” and didn’t bust any doors, we got news: you didn’t miss out. Although these two massive shopping days do boast some of the most impressive and (frankly) tempting discounts you’ll see all year on major purchases such as designer clothes, tech, and home décor, it’s not the only chance you might get to find a gift for someone on your list—or yourself—at a price that you can’t believe. And B&H Photo’s post-Cyber Monday sale is proof.
The New York-based electronics and camera store is offering one of the best deals on Apple MacBook, iMac, and MacBook Air we’ve found all holiday season. Plus, the online store is adding a free gift with all of these purchases, including a one-year subscription to Apple TV+, a Xerox touchscreen printer (value $249), or a pair of wireless JBL Bluetooth headphones (value $150).
So if you’re still in the market for a new Apple computer (plus some free gadgets to go with it), this is the right time and place to buy. Below are B&H Photo‘s current deals, which are available until December 8.
Apple 27″ iMac
This 2019 model features Retina 5K Display and a screen big enough for plenty of Disney+ and Hulu binges.
Original Price: $3,449
You Pay: $3,249
Savings: $200 plus printer (value $249)
Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display
This top-seller has 1TB of storage and 8GB of memory. Plus, it’s outfitted with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n for speedy hook-ups to your home network. This iMac also features Bluetooth 4.2, as well as an SDXC card slot, two 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 ports, four 5 Gb/s USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and a FaceTime HD camera.
List Price: $2,999
You Pay: $2,799
Savings: $200 plus printer (value $249)
Apple 21.5″ iMac
This model was also released in 2019 but is outfitted with Retina 4K Display.
Original Price: $2,299
You Pay: $2,149
Savings: $150 Printer (value $249)
Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
This MacBook Pro model was released in 2018, but it’s got all the trappings to last far into the New Year and beyond, including a 2.6 GHz Intel Core.
Original Price: $3,599
You Pay: $2,499
Savings: $1,100
Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Everything about a MacBook Pro that you love, including the headphone jack. This model also includes Touch ID technology, 32GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 onboard memory, a 2TB PCIe-based SSD, and four (!!) USB ports.
Original Price: $4,499
You Pay: $2,999
Savings: $1,500 plus printer (value $249)
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display
Light and packable, the MacBook Air takes up 17% less volume, is 10% thinner, and weighs only 2.75 pounds. This generation of MacBook Air is created out of 100% recycled aluminum, which helps reduce the MacBook Air’s carbon footprint by nearly 50%.
Original Price: $1,699
You Pay $1,399
Savings: $300 plus JBL Headphones (value $150)
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display
The 13.3-inch Air is also available in a sleek silver color, with the same 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor and an extra-large track pad.
Original Price: $1,799
You Pay: $1,399
Savings: $400 plus JBL Headphones (value $150)
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display
Go for gold with this eye-catching color for the MacBook Air, complete with Retina Display, a 2560 x 1600 screen resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio for 227 pixels per inch (ppi). This model’s display also features up to 48% more color than the previous generation.
Original Price: $1,799
You Pay: $1,399
Savings: $400 plus JBL Headphones (value $150)
Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our other hand-picked suggestions for all people in your life.
- What to get your boss for the holidays
- What to get your assistant for the holidays
- Gifting a fitness fanatic? Get Lululemon for less with their ‘We Made Too Much’ sale
- Hermes employees share their best gift ideas for the jet-setter in your life
- These are the gifts ‘Fast Company’ editors want for the holidays
- The perfect gift for anyone (literally anyone) on your list
- These 7 weekender bags are perfect for holiday travel
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.