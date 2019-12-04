This site is running better deals on MacBooks than anything you saw on Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over (whew), and for all of those who didn’t shop the “deals” and didn’t bust any doors, we got news: you didn’t miss out. Although these two massive shopping days do boast some of the most impressive and (frankly) tempting discounts you’ll see all year on major purchases such as designer clothes , tech , and home décor , it’s not the only chance you might get to find a gift for someone on your list—or yourself—at a price that you can’t believe. And B&H Photo’s post-Cyber Monday sale is proof.

The New York-based electronics and camera store is offering one of the best deals on Apple MacBook, iMac, and MacBook Air we’ve found all holiday season. Plus, the online store is adding a free gift with all of these purchases, including a one-year subscription to Apple TV+, a Xerox touchscreen printer (value $249), or a pair of wireless JBL Bluetooth headphones (value $150).

So if you’re still in the market for a new Apple computer (plus some free gadgets to go with it), this is the right time and place to buy. Below are B&H Photo‘s current deals, which are available until December 8.

Apple 27″ iMac

This 2019 model features Retina 5K Display and a screen big enough for plenty of Disney+ and Hulu binges.

Original Price: $3,449

You Pay: $3,249

Savings: $200 plus printer (value $249)

Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display

This top-seller has 1TB of storage and 8GB of memory. Plus, it’s outfitted with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n for speedy hook-ups to your home network. This iMac also features Bluetooth 4.2, as well as an SDXC card slot, two 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 ports, four 5 Gb/s USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and a FaceTime HD camera.

List Price: $2,999

You Pay: $2,799

Savings: $200 plus printer (value $249)

Apple 21.5″ iMac

This model was also released in 2019 but is outfitted with Retina 4K Display.

Original Price: $2,299

You Pay: $2,149

Savings: $150 Printer (value $249)

Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

This MacBook Pro model was released in 2018, but it’s got all the trappings to last far into the New Year and beyond, including a 2.6 GHz Intel Core.

Original Price: $3,599

You Pay: $2,499

Savings: $1,100