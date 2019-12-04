Instagram just recreated Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” as a shoppable video

Instagram reimagined the video for Celine Dion’s 1996 classic “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” as an ad for its Instagram Shopping feature—and it gets pretty meta.

The 60-second spot opens with Dion looking at a post on The Cut‘s Instagram page heralding ’90s and ’00s trends as the hottest gifts this season. Dion breaks into “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” because, well, you get it. The rest of the spot is a frenetically edited lookbook of 18 shoppable brands available on Instagram, including Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Adidas, and Oscar De La Renta.

“I love Celine and thought the video concept was hysterical and fun,” says video stylist Mel Ottenberg. “I approached the styling by looking at fashion on Instagram and seeing what gave me the ’90s/’00s throwback vibe: a denim bustier from Revolve gave me a Britney/Justin 2000 denim feel. White Michael Kors sunglasses gave me Mary J. Blige’s 1995 Share My World album cover. A black Good American catsuit gave me the 1990 ‘Justify My Love’ video [from Madonna]. an Adam Selman snakeskin legging and sports bra gave me all sorts of era feelings. And we just went with it.”

This marks Instagram’s first true ad for Instagram Shopping, which began rolling out in March.

According to Instagram, 80% of its users actively follow brands on Instagram, and 130 million users interact with shopping posts on Instagram every month.

Tech and media analyst Rich Greenfield noted last week that the program continues to add retail partners and he declared that Instagram is the mall in 2019: