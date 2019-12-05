When you should go with your gut instead of logic

Ever wonder if you should go with your gut instead of what seems like the logical choice? From time to time, we all question that inner instinct that tells us what to do—because it’s fallible , right? While your analytical mind is good in certain circumstances, there are also times when it’s important to override its logic and go with your intuition, says leadership coach Hortense le Gentil , author of Aligned: Connecting Your True Self with the Leader You’re Meant to Be .

“Your inner voice, your intuition, your feelings—all can be harnessed in the service of progressing personally and professionally, and in making your company and team members improve performance,” she says.

While this sounds counterintuitive, it’s precisely the opposite, she says. “It is counter-analytical, says le Gentil. “The intuitive mind faces off against the analytical mind—the one that reasons and pores over data—every day. Should, as is often the case, the intuitive mind take a back seat in making decisions? Experience shows otherwise.”

Intuition versus analytics

Our intuitive mind is more rapid, more complex, and more imbued with emotional intelligence than our conscious mind, and we downplay it at our peril, says le Gentil.

“Analytical ability is wonderful at understanding the past; intuitive, at sensing the future, which, in our present-day world of business volatility and change, is an invaluable asset,” she says.

Does this mean we should charge headlong in obedience to every hunch we harbor? No. We need both our analytical and intuitive minds, says le Gentil. “Balance the scales between the lightning-fast, profound, and creative insights that can come only from your intuition and the higher functions of your conscious intelligence,” she suggests. “Recognize when your intuition is speaking to you, and listen.”

For example, if after an exhaustive analysis of a course of action, such as exploring a company strategy, investment, or hiring decision, you still feel that something is wrong with the result of your deliberations, then there probably is. “We should not dismiss our inner voice out of hand,” says le Gentil.