One-stop Xmas shopping at the coolest “store” on the internet

StockX. Known as "the Stock Market of Things," StockX is the premier online site for coveted sneakers, streetwear, watches, handbags, and other high-demand, low-supply lifestyle accessories.
Buying and selling consumer goods on StockX works similarly to how shares of publicly traded companies are sold on the world’s stock markets: Sellers list their “Asks,” and buyers place their “Bids.” When an Ask and a Bid match, the transaction happens automatically. However, StockX has several distinct features that set it apart from other secondary marketplaces. First, it focuses on highly desirable lifestyle, fashion, and collectibles items. Second, every item sold on the site is examined and vetted by StockX’s in-house authenticators before it’s sent to the buyer, so you know the items are the real deal, not bootlegs or counterfeits. And third, StockX lets you see the sales history for a given sneaker model (or handbag, watch, etc.) so you know exactly how much the item is worth and how much to Bid.
Here's a sampling of StockX listings
Kyrie 5 Spongebob Squarepants Sneakers
Don’t want to wear the same Nike swoosh that everyone else is wearing? The amusingly waterlogged-looking logo on this Spongebob-themed design should turn a few heads—as should the bright yellow colorway. Recently sold for $229.
Supreme is mostly known for skateboards and streetwear, but even busy influencers on the go need to rest now and then. This director’s chair is just the thing for the discerning seat aesthete. Recently sold for $325.
Takashi Murakami Mr. Dob A Figure
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s limited-edition Mr. Dob figurines—an eccentric alter ego for Murakami himself—have been a sensation on the collectibles market since first appearing in 1993. This one, released in 2017, features the playfully kaleidoscopic sense of chaos so common in Murakami’s work. Recently sold for $1,000.
Casio G-Shock x Keith Haring DW5600KEITH Watch
If you’re a fan of the late, great street artist Keith Haring, now you can see his work whenever you check the time. The graphics are a great fit for this Casio G-Shock, known as “the world’s toughest watch.” Recently sold for $120.
Louis Vuitton Phone Box Monogram Legacy Brown
From Louis Vuitton’s pre-spring/summer 2020 collection comes this phone box created by star designer Virgil Abloh. The combination of LV’s signature logo, Vachetta leather detailing, and aged gold-tone hardware makes an unmistakably bold statement. Recently sold for $2,395.
Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott Cactus Jack Sneakers
Nike’s latest Air Force 1 offering is a spectacular Cactus Jack–themed collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. The upper is a patchwork mix of camouflage, corduroy, duck canvas, flannel, leather, suede, and wool, and laces are topped with an innovative detachable lace cover. Recently sold for $519.
Tennis, anyone? Old meets new as the legacy sporting goods brand Wilson partners with the Japanese lifestyle brand A Bathing Ape on this high-quality racket. Recently sold for $450.
In 1969, the Omega Speedmaster became the first watch on the moon. Fifty years later, the Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch continues Omega’s tradition of space-age excellence, with the watch’s Heselite crystal and steel caseback providing tasty retro appeal. Recently sold for $3,800.
Hermès Birkin Togo 30 Noir Bag
In 1983, British actress Jane Birkin and Hermès chairman Jean-Louis Dumas sat next to each other by chance on a commercial flight and sketched a handbag design on the back of an airsickness bag. The result was the Hèrmes Birkin, which has since become the world’s most coveted bag and synonymous with luxe style. This version features textured black Togo calfskin leather and palladium-plated hardware. Recently sold for $21,270.
Patek Philippe Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar Black Dial 5074R Watch
Treat yourself or a loved one to the best with this Patek Philippe perpetual calendar watch. Engage the slider on the side to activate the dulcet chimes of the minute repeater. A classic expression of good taste and high style. Currently available for $530,000.
To find these and other unique holiday gift ideas, visit StockX.