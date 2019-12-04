Rejection sucks. Here’s how to bounce back from it anyway

When you apply for a new job—and you don’t get it—or when you tried to get a sale and the client ended up going in “another direction,” how do you feel?

Chances are, you feel rejected, and rejection is painful. You might wonder if you’re good enough, whether you should keep going, and whether you have what it takes to achieve what you want to achieve. These are all normal feelings. As author Jeb Blount wrote in his book Objections: The Ultimate Guide for Mastering the Art and Science of Getting Past No, humans are hardwired to feel pain when we get rejected. “And when we feel that pain,” Blount wrote, “it triggers fear—whether that’s anticipated, perceived, or real.”

But rejection is a necessary part of success. To get to one yes, you often have to experience many more noes. Here are some strategies that will help you get beyond “give up” and emerge resilient and confident enough to try again.

Give up the belief in the magic sale

Early in my career, I believed in the magic sale—the sale that would be so big I would never have to sell again. I remember walking down the streets of Tokyo, where I was working with leaders from one of the big automotive companies at the time. My picture had just come out as “a person to watch” in one of the two prominent business publications, and the other big magazine featured me in an article. I thought to myself—you did it. I expected my phone to ring with opportunities, and to be free from rejection. I’d I achieved the magic sale (or so I thought).

My phone didn’t ring off the hook for the next week. I still had to sell and experience rejection. At that moment, I learned that rejection is simply a part of life.

So stop trying to run away from rejection, because it will happen again, whether you like it or not. Wishing that it will evaporate won’t make it happen, and the only thing you can do is keep selling.

Remind yourself that you can’t lose what you don’t have

You might feel like a diminished person when you get rejected, but this is not true. You are still who you were before the rejection. If you were a dedicated professional and didn’t get promoted—you’re still a dedicated professional. Sure, you haven’t gained anything, but you haven’t lost anything either.