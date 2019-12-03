Here’s how Elizabeth Warren plans to save gig workers

Elizabeth Warren wants to provide a lifeline to part-time employees. This morning the presidential candidate dropped her Fair Work Week for America’s Part-Time Workers plan, which would require employers to:
- Post work schedules two weeks in advance. Companies with over 15 employees would need to plan ahead, and give employees the right to decline shifts not listed in advance.
- Grant employee requests for shifts that accommodate caregiving, education, training or second jobs. Companies with more than 15 employees would be required to consider these requests in good faith, and grant them unless a “legitimate business reason for denying the request” exists.
- Offer additional work hours to existing part-time workers. Companies with more than 500 employees would no longer be able to skirt paying benefits to full-time workers by purposely hiring more part-time employees.
- Provide family leave and retirement benefits. Part-time workers would qualify for Family Medical Leave Act protections after one year of employment, and workers with more than 500 hours on the job for two consecutive years would have access to employer retirement programs
Warren’s plan also mandates 11 hours off between shifts OR higher pay–meaning that working closing shift followed by opening shift would be more lucrative.