How a bonkers horror indie about a murderous red dress became a clever satire of consumerism

When British indie filmmaker Peter Strickland started working a new script back in 2015, he was feeling nostalgic. He’d recently written and directed 2014’s critically acclaimed S&M fantasia The Duke of Burgundy, and he wanted to focus his next movie on a department store, but through his childhood point of view.

“Department stores were, in themselves, such a great setting. I love the artifice of them,” Strickland says. “I tried to use a child’s perspective where, as a kid, you don’t know what a lot of things do. You don’t know where a dumbwaiter leads.”

But this was no rosy trip down memory lane. Strickland’s recollections of sprawling shops fed into a story of bleeding mannequins, sinister salesclerk witches, and a murderous red dress—the surrealist horror nightmare that is In Fabric.

“It’s a very prosaic world,” Strickland says. “But within that, you kind of look for the unfamiliar within the familiar.”

In Fabric follows Sheila (veteran British actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste), a 50-something divorcée who starts dipping her toe back into romance. Once her dating ad in the newspaper gets some responses, she heeds the call of an unsettling TV ad for a blowout sale at a local department store, Dentley & Soper’s, and buys a new dress for a boost of self-confidence. As it turns out, the blood-red frock is cursed and will stop at nothing to inflict terror, destruction, and death to whoever wears it.

In theaters today (and on demand December 10), the film pays homage to the ’60s and ’70s Italian horror films of Dario Argento and Mario Bava, while also tipping its hat to the 1948 classic The Red Shoes, a grim adaptation of a fairy tale about a ballerina who falls victim to a pair of possessed red pointe shoes. But In Fabric is no knockoff. Though set in the ’90s, it is a surprising reflection of our times.

The movie subtly weaves in such topical themes as the death of brick-and-mortar retail and the entropy of consumerism that, in the context of horror, become all the more alarming.