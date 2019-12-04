Pandora’s “most ambitious” ad campaign ever may not be enough to get you to change the stream

A woman has turned her kitchen into the world’s coolest nightclub. She flexes, twists, and contorts herself seamlessly to the rhythmic waves of “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. It’s mesmerizing.

Until the lights come on.

Then she’s back to being a mom thrashing about the kitchen while her teenage daughter smirks while filming her for what’ll undoubtedly be an incredibly popular TikTok post.

It’s a fun spot, part of a marketing campaign launching today, that Pandora, the music streaming service behind the ad, calls its most ambitious ever.

The purpose of it is threefold. First, it wants to make an emotional connection to music lovers in a way that conveys both a passion for music and Pandora’s belief that it can serve up the perfect song at the perfect moment. Second, the campaign exists to promote its redesigned mobile platform that features new tools to enhance discovery. Third—and this is where it get more complicated—it’s to address what Pandora’s VP of brand marketing Brad Minor calls a perception gap that exists among users between what they think Pandora does and what it actually can do.

“People want to be able to listen to what they want when they want, with that on-demand control,” says Minor, who joined the company from JP Morgan Chase & Co. last year. “We’ve had that. The challenge is our listeners don’t necessarily know we have that now, and that’s our fault. [We] need to make sure it’s telling you how Pandora has updated since you first came to know and love us some 15 years ago.”

Unfortunately for Pandora, this perception gap still exists almost three years after it first rolled out its on-demand features.