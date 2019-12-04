How to make your holiday toast more memorable

Writing an effective holiday toast can be daunting—even for experienced speech-givers. The stakes are high, your coworkers are all gathered around, and you want to strike the right tone, without relying on platitudes.

I’ve written several articles on how to give a great end-of-the year toast, and avoid the common pitfalls that tend to arise with these sorts of public speaking opportunities. (Remember: Make sure to collect your thoughts, and think about what you want to convey to your team.)

This season, however, I decided to talk about something different: how to break the mold. If you’re looking to share something that will stand out in a sea of bland year-end wrap-ups, I’d like to introduce you to a tradition of speaking that takes place in The Humphrey Group each year, just before the holidays in December. Bart Egnal, who is CEO and president of the company I founded, has brought entertainment to this annual ceremonial speech.

Each year he creates a poetic rendition of the annual toast—one that also has deeper meaning. It portrays the goals of a firm dedicated to enabling clients to communicate as leaders, while also engaging employees via a familiar poem. Bart delivers it at our company luncheon in Toronto, and the leaders in each regional group deliver it to their teams, as well.

I’m including a few excerpts of it here, in case it might inspire you to write a customized version for your own company’s holiday celebration:

A Year-End Tribute to Our Team

‘Tis the night before the holidays,

And in Humphrey Group Land,

No team is now teaching,

No projects are in hand.