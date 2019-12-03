Google under fire: four employees charge unfair labor practices

The PR team at Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is going to be busy this week—the four employees that Google fired last week are filing a complaint of unfair labor practices with the National Labor Relations Board and receiving extensive national press coverage for their efforts.

In a post on Medium this morning, the four former employees say that Google illegally fired them for labor organizing. “Google’s crackdown on organizers came right before the holiday, less than a week after news broke that they’d hired a notorious union-busting firm [IRI Consultants]. It’s clear that their draconian, pernicious, and unlawful conduct isn’t about us. It’s about trying to stop all workplace organizing.” U.S. federal law forbids firing employees in retaliation for labor organizing.

In an internal memo last week, Google told staffers that “the individuals were involved in systematic searches for other employee’s materials and work. This includes searching for, accessing, and distributing business information outside the scope of their jobs—repeating this conduct even after they were met with and reminded about our data security policies.”

All four employees vehemently deny these claims, and their organizing efforts have been widely supported, including in tweets by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Google, whose former “don’t be evil” ethos once attracted top employees, now faces a damaging international PR mishap, as well as staffers freshly invigorated to organize. The four employees closed their Medium post with a call for action: “Everyone working across the tech industry: Now is the time to organize, to join with your colleagues, and hold the bosses accountable. We will fight, and we will win. Join us.”