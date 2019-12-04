How to find someone to mentor on LinkedIn

Your career journey is just that—a journey. And you’ve likely learned a lot along the way from how to handle tricky office situations, to how to have tough conversations with your manager, to how to negotiate a salary offer. Now that you have all that great knowledge, it’s time to pass it along and help someone else with their career journey through mentorship.

People are always talking about the benefits of having a mentor and tips for finding a mentor. But what if you took on the commitment of finding a mentee?

More than half of professionals say they don’t currently have a mentor but would be interested in having one. But knowing where to start can be the trickiest part. In fact, of those who want to become a mentor, more than half don’t know where to begin, and more than one-third have a hard time finding the right person.

Here are a few steps you can take to find someone to mentor on LinkedIn.

Make it easier for people to engage with you

If you are open to providing mentorship, start by simply stating your intent. You can call this out in your summary. Share some details on how you can help people in their careers or some of the challenges you’ve previously faced.

There are plenty of people out there looking for a way to start a conversation with a potential mentor. Make it easier for them by publishing content on LinkedIn that might spark a conversation. Sharing an article that you find interesting or helpful could be an in for one of your followers to reach out. You could be even more direct. Share a professional challenge you’ve faced, and offer to have a conversation with anyone facing a similar situation.

If you recently attended a conference or networking event, there’s a good chance someone you met in person might be trying to follow up with you on LinkedIn–either through a connection request, a comment, or an InMail. Be sure to keep an eye on your inbox and connection requests.