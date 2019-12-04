How to set business goals in six easy steps

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

How do you “do” goals?

-CEO of an early stage seed company

Dear Founder,

I’m happy that you are asking about goals. Goals are something that humans need, and they are extremely important at a company as they set the stage for what matters and what success looks like.

From the earliest days of managing your department, or launching any initiative, you set organizational goals to get what you want. Setting goals is natural and easy to do. However, setting goals that are achievable, realistic, and inspirational is where the magic comes in.

Goals are meant to evolve. As one of my CTO friends says, “I reserve the right to wake up smarter every day. Everything I said yesterday could be wrong and if so, I will change it.”