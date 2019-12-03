advertisement
  • 6:10 am

These are the best apps and games of 2019, according to Apple

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

With just four weeks left of 2019, now’s the time we begin being inundated with “best of” lists for 2019. Apple is one of the first out of the gates this year with a list of the best iOS games and apps of 2019. According to Apple, the best apps and games of 2019 are:

Best Apps of 2019

Best Games of 2019

Of course, the best apps and games of 2019 don’t equate to the “most downloaded.” Matter of fact, none of the apps or games Apple chose as 2019 bests made it onto the top 10 download charts. The top downloaded free and paid iPhone apps and games of 2019 on the App Store are as follows:

Top Free iPhone Apps

  1. YouTube
  2. Instagram
  3. Snapchat
  4. TikTok
  5. Messenger
  6. Gmail
  7. Netflix
  8. Facebook
  9. Google Maps
  10. Amazon

Top Paid iPhone Apps

  1. Facetune
  2. HotSchedules
  3. Dark Sky Weather
  4. The Wonder Weeks
  5. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
  6. TouchRetouch
  7. Afterlight – Photo Editor 
  8. Procreate Pocket
  9. Sky Guide
  10. Toca Hair Salon 3

Top Free iPhone Games

  1. Mario Kart Tour
  2. Color Bump 3D
  3. aquapark.io
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile
  5. BitLife – Life Simulator
  6. Polysphere 
  7. Wordscapes
  8. Fortnite
  9. Roller Splat!
  10. AMAZE!!

Top Paid iPhone Games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Heads Up!
  3. Plague Inc.
  4. Bloons TD 6
  5. Geometry Dash
  6. Rebel Inc.
  7. The Game of Life
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Bloons TD 5
  10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
