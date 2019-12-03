Post Malone is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year, but the decade belongs to Drake

The numbers are in and, according to Spotify, 2019 may have belonged to Post Malone—but Drake took the decade.

When Spotify released its year-end streaming numbers, Post Malone took the top spot in 2019 with more than 6.5 billion global streams. Billie Eilish (6 billion), Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Bad Bunny round out the top-five most-streamed artists.

With 28 billion streams over the past 10 years, Drake is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade, followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem.

Spotify didn’t provide complete streaming numbers for artists.

Interestingly enough, Lil Nas X’s seemingly unstoppable bop “Old Town Road” came in at No. 5 of 2019’s most-streamed tracks. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s “Señorita” came in at No. 1 with 1 billion streams, followed by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” (990 million), Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”

Spotify also released numbers on its podcasting efforts: There are currently more than 500,000 podcast titles on its platform (Apple reportedly has more than 750,000), and Spotify’s podcast audience has grown 50% since the start of the year. It’s also seen a 39% increase in podcast hours consumed quarter over quarter. Spotify’s most-streamed podcasts are The Joe Budden Podcast, My Favorite Murder, Gemischtes Hack, Fest & Flauschig, and The Misfits Podcast.

Read all of Spotify’s most-streamed artists, albums, and tracks below: