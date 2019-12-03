I let my staff do whatever they want every other Friday, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made

Five years ago, my company was still a small digital product agency. We were doing good work, but the client work often felt like a creative grind. So as an experiment, we blocked off a week and had everyone work on our app. It turned out to be a success and a blast. Employees had the opportunity to collaborate and innovate, which provided a shot of adrenaline to the team.

Eventually, we decided to continue dialing down client work every other Friday. But rather than getting everyone to work on one thing together, I decided to give everyone space to pursue their own projects or interests. We called it “Lab Fridays,” and the only rule that we instituted was that it had to be focused on learning, creating something new, or an activity they wouldn’t typically have the opportunity to pursue.

This creative time away from work ended up spurring innovation and creativity at Crema. The time “off” actually increased our efficiency, injected new energy into our work, and delivered some of our best ideas. People in different departments work together, improving camaraderie, and the company gets tax credits for every hour spent on innovation.

I learned that encouraging your employees to step away from routine work to learn something new or dream up ideas is a worthy activity with a significant return on investment. If you’re a manager and leader and want to give this practice a try (which I highly recommend), here’s how you can start.

1. Give your team members autonomy during their creative time

When you’re working nonstop on a single project, it’s easy to feel stuck. By taking time away from your regular routine and focusing on something new, you get to scratch a creative itch.

Give team members the autonomy to choose a project that interests them. I’ve seen a transformation in employees’ client work once they have a chance to tap into that creativity. When employees are given the opportunity to access fresh ideas and energy, they break old patterns and offer more creative solutions. The clients notice it, too, and love the results.

Managers should set clear expectations but then get out of the way. At my company, we ask each person what he or she plans to accomplish, and then the team members share what they’ve learned or what progress they’ve made on a project at the end of the day. Leaders act as team members or sounding boards, but they don’t direct projects or tell the employees what to do.