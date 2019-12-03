This MIT climate solutions simulator lets you design the perfect plan to end the climate crisis

Experts have offered up an array of solutions for how we can limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius : massive investment in renewable energy, a carbon tax, mandating more energy-efficient buildings, and reforesting trillions of trees to sequester carbon from the atmosphere are just a few. But the potential impacts of those actions can feel abstract. It’s hard to wrap our heads around climate change in general, let alone how the actions we need to take to stop it might play out. But a new climate solutions simulator from MIT and the nonprofit Climate Initiatives may be the answer to helping people understand just what needs to be done to turn the tide—and help policy makers and business leaders make the right decisions for our planet’s health.

Called En-ROADS, the simulator allows users to implement different climate policies, like a coal tax or a subsidy for renewables, by moving corresponding sliders, and then instantly see the effects those changes would have on our planet’s future temperature. To start, the graph on the left side of the simulator represents primary energy sources—oil, coal, gas, renewables, bioenergy, nuclear, and new technology—and the right hand graph shows the forecasted global temperature increase that will occur by 2100, which is currently 7.4 degrees F, or 4.1 degrees C. If you enact a policy change, like raising the price of carbon, the forecasted temperature change instantly drops. Users can also see the different impacts of their decisions on factors beyond global temperature by changing the graph on the right to show sea level rise, greenhouse gas concentration, or ocean acidification.

The simulator is free and available for anyone in the world to use as of today, and can run instantly on ordinary laptops. That’s important, says John Sterman, director of the MIT Sloan School of Management’s Sustainability Initiative and a co-creator of En-ROADS, because it allows for immediate feedback, so people can experiment with different policies in concert with each other.

And since it’s interactive and accessible, it can help “people from any background understand the climate challenge that we’re facing,” he says. “In order for you to learn how to fly the newest aircraft, you learn in a simulator … To learn how to operate effectively on a surgical team, you practice in an OR simulator. Simulation is the best way for people to learn when learning from experience is too costly or just plain impossible.”

Even for simpler situations, like trying to get someone to quit smoking or use their seatbelt, data isn’t enough to make people change their behaviors. “People have to learn for themselves,” Sterman says. He has run this climate solutions simulator for business leaders and members of Congress and he doesn’t ever tell people what changes they need to make to reach that goal of limiting global warming to 2 degrees C (or, ideally, 1.5). “If you just tell people, ‘Here’s what you need to do,’ people don’t learn, they get defensive. So instead we say, ‘What would you like to try?’ and people can try anything.”

That anything includes policies that address the global energy demand from transportation and buildings to ones that alter the energy production from different sources like oil or renewables; from changing deforestation, agriculture and land use emissions to deploying technologies that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. You can stop building new coal plants by a specific year (the simulator’s default is 2025) to see that impact, and you can also see how these policies affect energy prices.

Users can also customize the assumptions these estimates are based on, also, as a way to appeal to a broader audience that might not all be on the same page when it comes to climate change. “We believe that the model is grounded in the best available science and knowledge about these topics, but we do recognize there’s uncertainty, and different people have different opinions,” Sterman says. “If we forced people to use our assumptions, even though we can justify [them] in peer-reviewed literature, they’d get off the bus.”