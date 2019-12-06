Check out these 5 brilliant apps for better budgeting

The holidays are upon us, and let’s face it: you’re probably spending like a sieve right now. Come January, you’ll vow that it’s finally time to get a handle on things. Why not start now? A preemptive strike, if you will. Here are some great apps and services that can make managing your money far less difficult than it needs to be.

1. Bills to blast, money to burn

If you sense that you’re spending too much but you’re not really sure where it’s all going, then PocketGuard (Android, Apple) is a good place to start. You feed your various accounts into it—banking, credit cards, loans, savings—and it’ll crunch all the numbers for you. Once the dust settles, you’ll be presented with your “In My Pocket” number: a straightforward figure representing how much you have left to spend on stuff. The app can also look for potential savings across your recurring bills, even going as far as trying to negotiate lower rates on your behalf for some accounts. The app is free to use, with premium features starting at $3.99 per month.

2. Proactive planning with a partner

Grandma used to put cash in envelopes, each one earmarked for a specific expense. That’s the premise behind Goodbudget (Android, Apple, Web), except you create virtual envelopes for groceries, utilities, entertainment, and the like, and then pre-allocate dollar amounts to each. It’s a good, albeit manual way to save for large purchases or pay off existing debts, and a big focus of the service is the ability to sync and share between other people so that you can chip away at common goals together. Goodbudget is free for limited envelopes and synced devices, with monthly plans starting at $5.99 for unlimited envelopes and additional devices.

3. Simple savings

Basically a modern day loose-change jar on steroids, Acorns (Android, Apple, Web) automatically rounds your everyday purchases up to the nearest whole dollar and then deposits the difference into an investment account for you. You link it up to your bank account, so it can grab the difference initially and, in turn, transfer it back over to you once you’re ready to spend it. Basic service starts at a buck a month, all the way up to a $3-a-month option that gives you an Acorn-branded debit card, reimbursed ATM fees, and additional cash back from participating merchants.