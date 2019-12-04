Get ready for 5G to make your phone even more addictive

5G wireless may not change everything, as a lot of the hype around this technology loves to promise. But a new report from wireless-infrastrcture provider Ericsson suggests it’s going to make our smartphones even more of a streaming-media time suck, with better video and new temptations such as VR and AR. And those of us in North America will make the move to 5G more rapidly than those elsewhere.

The November 2019 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report predicts that this next generation of mobile broadband will see its first big year in 2020—and account for almost three quarters of all mobile subscriptions in North America just five years later.

The rest of the world, however, will move more slowly, says Stockholm-based Ericsson, with the next highest 5G adoption rates seen in northeast Asia (56% 5G by 2025) and western Europe (55% by 2025). “Countries within these regions have developed economies, enabling a high adoption rate of information and communications technology,” the report says.

In central and eastern Europe, only 25% of mobile subscriptions will be 5G by 2025, and in the rest of the world, figures are still lower.

That adds up to “only” 2.6 billion 5G subscriptions in 2025, out of 8.9 billion total.

If there’s a global “race to 5G,” as politicians like to say—but this report does not—the figures throughout this 36-page PDF suggest much of the world isn’t following it with an excess of enthusiasm.

Work in progress