Black Friday protests: Climate change activists block access to Amazon distribution center

Up to a hundred French climate change activists are taking part in protests targeting the environmental damage caused by Black Friday, reports The Straits Times . The protestors are specifically targeting an Amazon distribution center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France, which is about 25 miles south of Paris.

The protesters formed a human chain and also used bails of hay and old electrical goods to block access to the site from trucks that were trying to enter. The Straits Times says the protesters claim that the rampant consumerism of Black Friday causes environmental damage by increasing greenhouse gas emissions. One placard read: “Amazon: for the climate, for employment, stop expanding, stop over-production.”

But the protesters outside of the Amazon distribution center south of Paris are hardly alone. As The Local reports, environmental activists from two groups, Youth for Climate and the Extinction Rebellion, are “festively occupying and blocking consumer temples” in 30 cities around France, including Paris.

And the Bretigny-sur-Orge distribution center blockade isn’t the only Black Friday headache Amazon is receiving today. As the BBC reports, Amazon workers at six distribution centers in Germany have staged a walkout. The workers are striking over what they say are poor working conditions and pay. That strike is expected to last until at least Monday.