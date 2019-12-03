Don’t obsess over the security of Chinese wireless gear. Do this instead

The Federal Communications Commission pressed pause on its usual partisanship to agree unanimously on one thing late last month: Huawei and ZTE’s network equipment is not worthy of America’s trust and tax dollars.

In a 5-0 vote, the commission voted to shut those two Chinese vendors out of the FCC’s Universal Service Fund. The report and order approved Friday bans using any of that $8.5 billion annual subsidy “to purchase or obtain any equipment or services produced or provided by a covered company posing a national security threat to the integrity of communications networks or the communications supply chain.”

Huawei and ZTE are the only companies named—Huawei in particular has drawn the most ire in this debate—but the FCC’s action also sets up a process to name other firms as security threats. And it opens up the potential to require USF recipients to rip out components from those two Chinese companies, at a cost estimated as high as $2 billion.

But while the FCC report and accompanying statements from FCC chairman Ajit Pai, his Republican colleagues Michael O’Rielly and Brendan Carr, and Democratic appointees Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks clearly outline the case against trusting telecom gear with questionable software update practices and sold by firms with close ties to China’s government and military, they don’t address what wireless customers might want to do next.

(The FCC’s action doesn’t affect Huawei or ZTE phones, though Chinese hardware faces challenges on this front as well.)

Though the FCC action is bad news for Huawei and ZTE, its impact on the U.S.’s networks and those of us who use them may be small. None of the four big nationwide carriers have Huawei or ZTE gear in their networks, leaving the action as a problem confined to smaller, rural carriers that often thought they did the government a favor by spending USF money efficiently.

“Choosing ZTE was basically a no-brainer,” said John Nettles, president of the rural Alabama carrier Pine Belt Communications, at a June workshop led by Starks. He added that ZTE’s gear cost 25% less than the next cheapest option.