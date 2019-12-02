The 12 best Cyber Monday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more

Holiday shopping is, well, overwhelming. But there’s a reason why Cyber Monday is such a BFD. It really is the only opportunity most tech brands give all year to save on the high-dollar items that are integral to our lives: laptops, TVs, speakers, and even Adobe programs. That’s why we did the digging and found the 13 best deals that you can get right now.

Samsung

On Cyber Monday only, Samsung is offering a $500 credit to any customers who buy a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 phone. Switching to a ‘droid has never seemed like such a good idea.

Withings Steel Smart Watch

This smart watch doesn’t look like a smart watch—but it does come at a smart price on December 2. Discounted from $130 to $65, you can feel good about buying a sleekly designed watch that monitors sleep, tracks workouts, counts calories burned, and connects to both iOS and Droid.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 Laptop

People who use Lenovo Ideapads tout them for their user-friendliness and their longevity. And no one will complain about the price on the latest Lenovo Ideapad laptop—which comes with expandable memory up to 12GB and a 15″ anti-glare screen. Through December 2 only, you can snag this laptop at a price of $450, which is a discount of $330 from the original price.

HP Elitebook x360 830 G6

Today (and only today), you can build your own laptop at HP for a fraction of the price of other laptops. Choose your core processor, your screen, your memory storage (up to 32GB), and a slew of other features for just $991—giving you a savings of more than $1,200.

Sonos

Sonos, known for making smart home speakers with style and impressive sound capability, is putting its goods on sale on December 2 only. You can save up to $100 on speakers such as the Play 5 ($499 before discount) or sets, like the Indoor Outdoor Sets ($598 before discount).

Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2020

B&H Photo is offering an exclusive deal on two applications that so many of us either depend on professionally or love to dabble with for passion projects. Both applications are available in a set for just $90 (marked down from a price of $150).