Looking to spruce up your house before the holidays? Check out these Cyber Monday deals

Whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or taking advantage of deals to upgrade your own house, here are the best deals out there today—from half-off of the perfect living room lamp to a 20% discount and free shipping (and an excuse to buy new bedding). Aren’t you glad you didn’t go to the stores to shop?
Brooklinen
The beloved brand that made linen sheets cool (and so comfortable) is offering its best sale to date for Cyber Week: 20% off all purchases with no minimum until December 3 at 11:59pm. That means you can get a great deal on the smallest orders (like a bottle of The Laundress Bleach Alternative Detergent, $15 before discount) to the biggest ones, like a new Luxe bedding set (from $175).
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is launching one of its biggest sales of the year for one day only. Get 50% off all sale items, like the rose gold Salome Serving Set ($30 before discount) or the Demi-Arche Floor Lamp ($360 before discount), which has the structural, artistic look everyone wants these days. Anthropologie is also offering 30% off everything else in its store. So if you see something full-price that strikes your fancy—like the Lorelei Garment Rack ($798 before discount)—you’ll still get a great deal. Plus, all orders over $100 are eligible for free shipping.
Burrow
Burrow, the direct-to-consumer furniture brand that’s has made moving a new sitting chair or sectional into a new house almost too easy, has a can’t-beat sale that runs now through December 8. Use the code “CYBER” to unlock $250-$1000 off of your purchase—from the design-savvy Bento coffee table ($495 before discount) to the classic Nomad Sofa ($1,395 before discount). As always, shipping is free.
Urban Outfitters
Although Urban Outfitters probably isn’t the first brand to come to mind when you think of home goods, it does have some incredibly well-designed, unique, and useful offerings. And with a Cyber Monday sale that allows you to take 25% off your entire purchase, it’s worth a look. We recommend checking out the Amped Fleece Throw Blanket ($39 before discount), if you’ve been searching for a throw in that one color you haven’t been able to find, and the impressive collection of picture frames. Urban Outfitters’ Cyber Monday sale ends on December 3 at 7am EST.
Wayfair
Because of the sheer size of Wayfair’s inventory, the site can be an overwhelming place to shop. But with up to 80% off everything in the store and flash sales popping up from Cyber Monday through December 6, the prices here are tough to beat. We recommend using the site’s thorough filtering options to help you find exactly what you want. Or, just start with the perfectly mid-century modern Jamiya End Table ($150) or the Liberty Reversible Sectional, available in a deep Emerald Green ($601).
All Modern
The more curated sister site to Wayfair, All Modern’s offerings live up to its name. For Cyber Monday through December 6, the entire site is discounted up to 70% off—so you can get brag-worthy deals on the Portsmouth Sideboard ($1,840) or the Hub Modern Accent Mirror ($60.50). If you’re in the market to save even more money, All Modern is offering 25% off through Tuesday, December 3 at 10PM EST with promo code BIGDEAL.
Need Supply Co.
Need Supply Co., which brings together the cool-kid housewares brands, is offering a 20% discount off all products site-wide on Cyber Monday. To sweeten the deal, it’s also giving away a free tote with any purchase before the sale ends on December 3. Don’t know where to start? We’re obsessed with the site’s selection of bath mats and throw blankets from cult favorite Cold Picnic (starting at $60 before discount), as well as this super-chic standing planter ($185 before discount).
Totokaelo
Totokaelo’s Cyber Monday sale is proof that no retailer is too good to celebrate the holiday shopping season. This high-end purveyor of beautiful things is one of our favorite sites. On Monday, it’s offering 10% off already-marked down goodies on the site, such as this ultra-soft cashmere throw blanket from Oyuna ($375 before additional discount) or Carl Aubock’s book ends ($536 before additional discount).
Design Within Reach
Until December 4, Design Within Reach is celebrating Cyber Week with big discounts that are automatically applied on site—such as a $500 reduction on the Pot Chair ($1,895 before discount), and a $100 discount on the Story Bookcase ($293.95 before additional discount). Additionally, all Hay Design products are 20% off and receive free shipping—so grab a deal on the PC Portable Lamp ($95 before discount) while you can.
Buffy
We’ve covered Buffy’s lightweight, cozy, and breathable comforters in the past. If you thought that a $160 Queen-sized comforter was out of reach, now’s the time to take advantage of the brand’s 20% discount on its original The Cloud comforter and all other products on its site. Just use the code “SOFLUFFY!” Sale runs through December 3.
