Looking to spruce up your house before the holidays? Check out these Cyber Monday deals

Whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or taking advantage of deals to upgrade your own house, here are the best deals out there today—from half-off of the perfect living room lamp to a 20% discount and free shipping (and an excuse to buy new bedding). Aren’t you glad you didn’t go to the stores to shop?

Brooklinen

The beloved brand that made linen sheets cool (and so comfortable) is offering its best sale to date for Cyber Week: 20% off all purchases with no minimum until December 3 at 11:59pm. That means you can get a great deal on the smallest orders (like a bottle of The Laundress Bleach Alternative Detergent, $15 before discount) to the biggest ones, like a new Luxe bedding set (from $175).

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is launching one of its biggest sales of the year for one day only. Get 50% off all sale items, like the rose gold Salome Serving Set ($30 before discount) or the Demi-Arche Floor Lamp ($360 before discount), which has the structural, artistic look everyone wants these days. Anthropologie is also offering 30% off everything else in its store. So if you see something full-price that strikes your fancy—like the Lorelei Garment Rack ($798 before discount)—you’ll still get a great deal. Plus, all orders over $100 are eligible for free shipping.

Burrow

Burrow, the direct-to-consumer furniture brand that’s has made moving a new sitting chair or sectional into a new house almost too easy, has a can’t-beat sale that runs now through December 8. Use the code “CYBER” to unlock $250-$1000 off of your purchase—from the design-savvy Bento coffee table ($495 before discount) to the classic Nomad Sofa ($1,395 before discount). As always, shipping is free.

Urban Outfitters

Although Urban Outfitters probably isn’t the first brand to come to mind when you think of home goods, it does have some incredibly well-designed, unique, and useful offerings. And with a Cyber Monday sale that allows you to take 25% off your entire purchase, it’s worth a look. We recommend checking out the Amped Fleece Throw Blanket ($39 before discount), if you’ve been searching for a throw in that one color you haven’t been able to find, and the impressive collection of picture frames. Urban Outfitters’ Cyber Monday sale ends on December 3 at 7am EST.

Wayfair

Because of the sheer size of Wayfair’s inventory, the site can be an overwhelming place to shop. But with up to 80% off everything in the store and flash sales popping up from Cyber Monday through December 6, the prices here are tough to beat. We recommend using the site’s thorough filtering options to help you find exactly what you want. Or, just start with the perfectly mid-century modern Jamiya End Table ($150) or the Liberty Reversible Sectional, available in a deep Emerald Green ($601).

All Modern

The more curated sister site to Wayfair, All Modern’s offerings live up to its name. For Cyber Monday through December 6, the entire site is discounted up to 70% off—so you can get brag-worthy deals on the Portsmouth Sideboard ($1,840) or the Hub Modern Accent Mirror ($60.50). If you’re in the market to save even more money, All Modern is offering 25% off through Tuesday, December 3 at 10PM EST with promo code BIGDEAL.