Is CBD safe? We, uh, really don’t know, the FDA warns

CBD can be found in just about anything, from muscle-soothing balms to high-priced sparkling water, but today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put out a statement on cannabidiol to warn consumers that the agency doesn’t really know how safe products containing the compound actually are.

Despite how popular CBD products have become, the FDA warns that the limited information it has on CBD “[points] to real risks that need to be considered before taking CBD for any reason.” So far, the agency has approved one product that contains CBD: a prescription drug named Epidiolex, which was made to treat “seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy.”

According to the agency, CBD products are associated with a number of “potential risks,” including liver injury, potentially harmful drug interactions, as well as fears that it could “negatively affect a man’s fertility” (based on laboratory animal studies). The gist here is not that the FDA thinks all these CBD products will definitely harm you (or your pet), but the agency says it’s not sure whether all these products with CBD won’t harm you, or even what effect they might otherwise have.

You can read the FDA’s full warning on products containing CBD here.