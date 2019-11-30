6 lies you probably tell yourself about giving feedback at work

As a manager, you know that it’s your job to coach your team and help people improve. You know that it’s up to you to set the tone of the relationship that you have with your employees, and that you’re responsible for cultivating an environment that allows them to do their best work.

You’re aware that being a manager requires you to have difficult conversations. But you also believe that giving feedback is hard, very hard, and it scares you. If this sounds like you, it might be because you believed in the following myths.

1. Giving honest feedback will ruin your reputation as a calm boss or coworker

The people you manage will pick up on your emotional state as you give feedback. If you feel that feedback is nothing more or nothing less than information they need to do their jobs better, you can easily remain cool and calm. If you’ve been holding back and feel nervous about what you need to say to somebody, then they pick up on your emotional cues and feel anxious. They might create stories in their heads about how you perceive them when it might not be what you think at all.

Get clear in your mind about the value of giving feedback. If you are a true believer and expect everyone on your team to give and receive feedback often, you’ll find that it becomes much easier to exchange feedback anytime you need to do so.

2. You need to prepare ahead by writing plenty of behavioral details to back up your feedback

An ideal manager relationship should involve regular conversation that addresses what an employee is doing well and where they may be able to improve. Unfortunately, this kind of reality tends to be the exception rather than the rule. As a result, when people think of “feedback,” they automatically assume that it’s going to be negative.

Let me clear this up. You only need to begin documenting notes for legal purposes if you’ve given the person much face-to-face feedback for several months, and they show no sign of improvement. In my research as a performance coach, I’ve learned 95% of employees can (and will) improve any skill with your honest, frequent coaching. Just talk to people! Be open, be honest, and give them helpful examples and ideas. When they realize you’re on their side, they’ll ask for more feedback. Have confidence in yourself. If you provide feedback to everyone all the time, it will be much easier to prepare written documentation that you might need later.

3. You need to choose the right timing for giving feedback

Yes, it is crucial to be mindful of timing, but it’s also important not to overthink it. Of course, you want to ensure that you can have a private discussion. But all in all, you’ll build far more trust if people know their boss is straight with them, and they don’t feel like you’re “saving” negative comments for a magic moment in the future. Make sure they won’t stay awake at night or feel stressed over the weekend in anticipation of your criticism.