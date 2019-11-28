Revamp your work wardrobe with designer deals, courtesy of Shopbop

Black Friday can surface a lot of “deals” that are actually not that impactful—like $5 off of a $20 sweater that you’ll probably only wear once or twice. Buying cheap clothes for the sake of deals is not only financially irresponsible, it’s bad for the environment.

advertisement

advertisement

Here at Fast Company, we believe in getting the most out of your discount shopping by investing in high-quality, high price designer items that you’ll wear and love for years to come. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite work wear items on Shopbop—the high-end online clothing hub—and its brother site for men, East Dane. Their “Buy More, Save More” sale—which runs through Tuesday, 12/3—will get you 25% off full-price items and up to 75% off sale items with the code MORE19. So forget about the fast fashion deals, and spring for these discounted designer blazers, work bags, and shoes, and feel great for any business meeting in 2020 (and beyond). Women’s Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers

These caramel-colored Sam Edelman loafers are a new take on classic black (though they have those, too, if you’re in the market). Pair them with a slim work pant and a blazer for a classic look, or wear them with jeans to dress up a more casual look. ($120 before discount) IRO Iquitos Jacket

This cozy jacket has the cut of a relaxed blazer but feels like a warm, soft sweater. It’s a great staple for your busiest days when you need to look put-together but don’t want to be constricted by a typical, more structured jacket. It looks great over jeans and a t-shirt, or dressed up with slacks and heels. ($323.40 before discount) Veja V-10 Lace Up Sneakers

If you’re going to wear sneakers to work, make them classic, white, and clean—like these lace ups from Veja. The white leather is built to last and easy to keep clean. And as a bonus, they’re fair trade. ($150 before discount)

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement