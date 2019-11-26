Black Friday 2019 sales seekers are googling Best Buy and Walmart over Amazon so far

Black Friday is three days away and you may be dreaming of the money you’ll save rather than the delicious meal you’ll eat the day before.

But the items you’ll be bargain-hunting for aren’t as hard to find as you think. SEMrush, a research service for online marketing, has crunched the data to find out what stores and products are the most popular. It extracted this info by studying online search volume.

The most searched-for Black Friday stores are:

Best Buy Walmart Amazon Target JCPenney Macy’s Costco Lowe’s Gamestop Kohl’s

No big surprises there. (Were you expecting an overpriced candle shop?)

According to SEMrush, the most searched-for Black Friday product categories are laptops, furniture, shoes, flights, toys, headphones, phones, clothes, microwaves, and cameras. Four of the items on that list might help explain the first four on the stores list.

And finally, because electronics rule—Instant Pot?—here’s the list of the most searched-for Black Friday products:

Nintendo Switch Sony PlayStation 4 Apple Watch AirPods Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Xbox One X iPad Pro Macbook Pro iPhone 11 Instant Pot

SEMrush also is expecting to see searches using the term “Black Friday” skyrocket 810% from October to November. In fact, the prediction is “Black Friday” will be searched 176% more than “Cyber Monday.”