Lululemon’s online-only ‘We Made Too Much’ sale is like Black Friday—but better

Everyone’s favorite athleticwear brand, Lululemon , has a treat for all of us who want to stay in, avoid the crowds, and get our holiday shopping done in the comfort of our pajamas with a glass of wine in hand (Oh come on, don’t act like you haven’t done it). This holiday shopping season, the brand employed a unique strategy: beefing up their online inventory. This means you won’t have to scramble to the mall or the brick-and-mortar stores to find great prices and great product from Lulu—plus, you (most likely) won’t get the dreaded “Out of Stock” notice when you find the perfect product for anyone you’re shopping for this holiday season.

Plus, there’s a whole new treasure trove of great deals—a “We Made Too Much” page, where you can get must-have pieces for a fraction of their normal cost, thanks to overproduction. And to make it even easier on you, we found the best deals and coolest pieces from the brand, so that you can cross off your list with a click of your mouse (and an extra few dollars in your pocket).

Wunder Under High-Rise 1/2 Tight

A 1/2 tight that has everything you love in your cropped leggings (full coverage, free legs, a high rise, and smooth, sweat-wicking material), but without the price tag. These come in six colors and subtle prints and are currently available in (almost) a full size run. (Originally $88, now $59)

Stronger as One Muscle Tank

lululemon X Barry’s

In the two months that I’ve owned this tank, I’ve worn it to more than a dozen times to Spin, yoga, and HIIT classes—and on a handful of runs. It never gets stinky, and I find the cut to be cropped just enough. It’s got the breathability to make you feel like you’re not wearing a shirt at all but makes me feel much sleeker than I would shirtless. (Originally $58, now $49)

Athlete Arrival Bra

It’s got a high neckline, mesh paneling that looks good and definitely helps the breathability, and a back closure so you don’t have to struggle pulling yet another sports bra over your head and onto your body. Basically, the Athlete Arrival bra is the perfect mix of style and support—and we can’t believe it’s on sale. (Originally $78, now $49)

Noir Pant

The Noir Pant is a wrinkle-free, quick-drying, perfectly draping wide-legged pant that is perfect for casual looks at the office, happy hours, and days spent running errands. It’s comfortable and always looks put-together. Plus, it comes in seven different colors. (Originally $118, now $89)

The Rain Is Calling Jacket II

The woman who can’t be stopped by the wind or rain needs a good shell. This one is seam-sealed and features a cinched hood, so not a single drop of rain or snow can find its way in—and she can keep on her way. Available in four colors. (Originally $198, now $139)