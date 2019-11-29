Why success requires more than just grit

By now, you probably know that grit is good. The stick-to-it-iveness, perseverance, and determination that define grit are undeniably critical to success. But contrary to common belief, grit alone isn’t enough. Success comes from many factors. Grit is definitely one , but so are attributes like intelligence.

Learning, optimism, empathy, and purpose are also crucial characteristics that we can reference to predict positive outcomes in work and life.

A recent study points this out, using evidence from over 11,000 West Point cadets. The study found that grit is significant, but so are cognitive abilities. While grit helped predict graduation rates, it was cognitive ability—not grit—which helped predict academic success and grades.

There is no shortage of studies on intelligence and cognitive abilities. This may be because it’s relatively easy to measure compared to other characteristics, though of course, bias still exists. But ultimately, success comes down to multiple factors. It’s tempting to center our focus on one particular thing and disregard the rest. After all, doing so makes our lives much more straightforward.

The thing is, the average person wants some measure of financial stability and career recognition for their contributions. But they most likely also want fulfillment through great relationships with partners, children, and friends. To live this kind of life, you need a range of other attributes in addition to grit and intelligence, and you need to learn to cultivate the following habits.

Learning from failure

You probably know that learning from failure is critical to success. A 2018 study published in Frontiers of Behavioral Neuroscience found examining failure reduces stress in future performance. A 2019 study published in Nature Communications also found that you learn the best (and the quickest) when you succeed only 85% of the time. That’s because if you succeed 100% of the time, you’re less likely to reflect and will probably keep repeating what has worked for you in the past.

When you don’t encounter failure, it might also be because there hasn’t been enough stretch or challenge. You can make the basket every time if the net is low enough—but the effort is minimal, and the learning is, too. But you learn the most when you can’t bank on success and when there is just enough level of difficulty to make you uncomfortable and to make you push yourself.