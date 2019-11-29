T-Mobile is suing a company for using magenta. Can it really ‘own’ a color?

The Pantone color system, which designates a number for just about every color under the sun, has been used across design industries as a way to create a standard matching system and universal point of reference. Pantone is used in fashion design, graphic design, and just about every creative industry in between. It’s used to predict trends, and every year the colors the company predicts will be popular in the next year become a newsworthy forecasting announcement.

The color system has also been used as a tool to assign legal ownership over color. Over the past few decades, it’s become relatively common for a Pantone color to be cited in litigation as a proprietary part of a brand’s identity—say, Tiffany blue, aka Pantone 1837.

Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile’s parent company, is the most recent brand to have litigated use of its trademark (yes, literally) color. According to NPR, the company sent insurance startup Lemonade a letter accusing them of stealing its trademark magenta—Pantone Rhodamine Red U. “You’re talking about the one of the three ink cartridges in every printer in the world,” Daniel Schreiber, CEO of Lemonade, told NPR. “The idea that a company can trademark it and own it, just defied belief and I was in a state of disbelief.”

Color disputes are more common than you might think, and Deutsche Telekom isn’t the first company to lay claim to a color. Let me freshen up your design-related Supreme Court history.

The question as to whether or not a color could be legally trademarked was resolved in the 1995 Supreme Court case Qualitex Co. v. Jacobson Products Co., Inc., in which the dry cleaner Qualitex took its competitor Jacobson Products to court for trademark infringement of their distinctively colored press pads. Qualitex won the case, and the court decided that a trademark can consist “purely and simply, of a color.” When delivering the unanimous decision, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that because the color alone was associated with the Qualitex brand, it had adopted a secondary meaning and became a brand identifier: “It acts as a symbol.”

Color was no longer just the raw material with which designers work; it was so distinctive that it had brand value. It became a symbol for the brand on its own, and that made it proprietary.