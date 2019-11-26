America’s answer to GDPR? Here’s what to know about the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act

Senate Democrats led by Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington State introduced a bill Tuesday that would provide federal privacy guarantees for Americans’ personal data. It faces an uncertain-at-best future, with Republicans in control of the Senate and both Congressional chambers preoccupied with the impeachment inquiry and next year’s election. However, it’s possible that it may provide a jumping-off point for further negotiations between the parties as the public grows increasingly disillusioned with big tech companies and their lightly regulated troves of personal information.