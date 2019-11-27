How measuring gratitude can help entire companies work better

“Gratitude is the high-octane fuel without which we’d be in relational ruin . . . organizations, families, societies would crumble,” according to Robert Emmons, PhD , professor of psychology at the University of California, Davis.

One way organizations can infuse gratitude into their cultures–and generate useful data in the process–is by implementing an employee recognition program.

Social recognition is a real-time stream of the excellent work happening in your company, and it empowers all employees to reward each other for behaviors that align with your values and mission. While most recognition awards are public to the whole organization, givers do have the option to make the award details private. Role-based security allows data access for only certain roles, such as program administrators and executives.

Peer-to-peer recognition strengthens ties among team members and departments. It illuminates how large employees’ networks are, which employees have cross-departmental and cross-functional networks, and who holds highly central roles regardless of title. These influential employees are likely enjoying a positive employee experience, which correlates to better work performance.

Jennifer Faulkner, vice president of team member experience at Baystate Health, said, “When we see recognition flowing multidirectionally between different entities like community hospitals and our academic medical center, we know that we are truly helping to better integrate our health system.”

Employee recognition data also shows which departments have isolated or less engaged people and where to put more effort into helping them communicate, collaborate, and recognize each other. This brings to light all the goodness that comes with expressing gratitude at work, which can lead to a reduction in costly voluntary turnover.

There are three other areas that data analytics on recognition and gratitude can have an impact.