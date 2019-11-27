I worked at eBay, Google, and Cisco. Here’s how I find the best collaborative cultures

After years at eBay, it was time to switch from the demand side to the buy-side of the paid search space. I’d received job offers from both Google and Yahoo, the latter which at that time was still on Google’s heels for search share. Yahoo rolled out the red carpet with the leadership of a team, more stock, and a higher salary. Google was much more moderate in their offer.

There were a bunch of deciding factors when it came to those two jobs, of course. But the single most important was culture. Wherever you choose to work, first get a feel for whether this culture at a gut instinct level fits you before you join.

There were many deciding factors when it came to those two jobs, of course. But one factor, perhaps the most critical, was culture. Wherever you choose to work, there’s nothing more important than the culture and the people.

A true sense of a place comes from more than taking the interviews and experiencing the product. It’s about seeing how people at the heart of the business collaborate. You can find out so much about an organization by observing the way employees treat each other, what their energy feels like as they’re interacting with one another, and their body language.

So that’s what I did. I went to each campus, found a seat outside for a couple of hours, and intensely watched the comings and goings of the people. The engineer in me was looking for patterns. I figured that if I watched 100 people walking by in clusters of twos and threes, and observed facial expressions and body language patterning, I’d be able to discern, generally speaking, if people were actually enjoying working together.

After two hours on the Google campus, I knew the energy was electric. There was a spark, people were leaning toward each other, smiling, and animatedly engaging with one another. In my gut, I could just feel “it.”