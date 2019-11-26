Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore is shutting down, Michaels taking over some stores

Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore has announced it is closing all of its 145 stores. The A.C. More chain is owned by Nicole Crafts, which is closing down the 34-year-old chain because it is exiting retail sales due to the “headwinds facing many retailers” today. Some good news for A.C. Moore customers, however, is that arts and crafts retail giant Michaels has announced they will take over 40 of the A.C. Moore locations, keeping those stores open under the Michaels brand.

In a press release, Michaels CEO Mark Cosby said, “This transaction enables us to further expand our presence in strategic markets and serve even more customers both online and in store. We are looking forward to reopening these stores under the Michaels name in 2020 and welcoming new team members.”

In the same release Anthony Piperno, CEO of A.C. Moore, said, “For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer. Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level.”

As of now, A.C. Moore has stopped taking orders on its online site, but previously placed orders will ship to customers. A.C. Moore also says specific store locations that are closing for good (i.e., not transitioning to a Michaels) will be listed on its website in the coming weeks. A.C. Moore has more than 5,000 employees across its 145 stores, corporate offices, and distribution centers.