What are the rules for interacting with a new hire (before she starts)?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

I just hired a chief people officer (head of HR). Should I ask her to start interacting with me before she starts? I know they are trying to save her where she is.

-CEO of a company in the ed tech space

Dear CEO,

You just answered your own question! Yes, you need to interact with your new hire every day.

It’s important to be respectful, but you need to woo all candidates until they start—and more importantly, keep wooing them afterwards.

It’s great that her current company is trying to get her to stay. You should feel validated that you made a decision to hire someone who is so valued and appreciated. However, you must also understand that if she really is well regarded, there’s a battle going on and you need to show up and fight the good fight. Even if she committed to you, she’s still working for them, and they don’t want to let her go. Stay in touch during this period. You absolutely must be present.