These super-sleek gifts from Hay Design are now on sale

If you haven’t heard of Hay Design yet, allow us to introduce you. The Danish design brand was founded by a married couple, Mette and Rolf Hay, in 2002—when Mette was just 24 years old and the pair had two young children at home. Today, Hay is one of the most recognizable design brands in the world. Hay partners with artists like Ana Kraš and designers such as Inga Sempé, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, BIG-GAME, and Stefan Diez to create a range of lifestyle products and home goods with a unique aesthetic, accessible price points, incredible functionality, and (more often than not) a clever little twist.
With the holidays just around the corner, we couldn’t think of a better brand for gifts for any design lovers in your life—from cousins and colleagues to SOs and best friends. And thanks to Hay’s Black Friday sale, everything on the site—from the ultra cozy Mags Low Soft Sectional couch to the classically modern Matin Table Lamp—is 20% off. To sweeten the deal, all orders qualify for free shipping.
We rounded up the 15 most eye-catching and well-designed gifts from Hay, so you wouldn’t have to do all the scrolling yourself.
Six-Colour Bag
Designed by Susan Bijl and Bertjan Pot, this reusable shopping bag is one that you won’t forget, thanks to its colorful, geometric design. It’s made out of ripstop nylon, so it won’t break down, no matter how heavy your grocery haul is. Plus, it’s technically more environmentally friendly than that cotton tote you’ve been carrying around. ($45 before discount)
Time Medium
When was the last time you saw an hourglass and weren’t filled with childlike joy? This 15-minute adult version offers a stylish twist on the functional classic, with a soft, rounded shape and complementary combinations of clear and colored glass to hold the fine sand. Keeping track of how long the cookies have been in the oven or your mud mask has been applied never been so chic. ($18 before discount)
Design Miami Notebook
The product of a creative collaboration between Design Miami and artist Leanne Shapton, this series of six watercolored notebooks is the perfect upgrade from a plain note keeper. ($7 before discount)
Stone Rolling Pin
Bet you’ve never seen a rolling pin this elegant. Hay’s marbled, green-stone rolling pin has the unique look and heft to impress anyone who loves to bake—or who just loves to have gorgeous kitchen wares. ($10 before discount)
Glass Jug
Next time you’re hosting, fill this chic, traditionally designed pitcher full of punch, sangria, or heck, even iced tea. The pitcher also makes a great host gift if you’re a guest this holiday season. ($25 before discount)
Mags Soft Low 2.5 Seater
Introducing: art you can lounge on. The Mags Soft Low 2.5-seat couch looks casual, but maintains a smart, structural, modern look. Plus, it’s one of the most comfortable couches we’ve ever sat on. ($2,295 before discount)
Bernard Chair
When he partnered with Hay on an accent chair, designer Shane Schneck was challenged to create a classically designed armchair with a modern appeal to last for future generations. Well, he did it with the Bernard Chair. Finally, a modern chair that doesn’t look too trendy. ($2,395 before discount)
PC Portable Lamp
Hate lamps with unsightly cords running across the room? Wish you could have something that could go from the bookshelf to the nightstand to the front porch without a second thought? Here it is. This rechargeable, battery-powered portable lamp fits easily into any room, in any scenario. ($95 before discount)
Bonbon Shade
The brainchild of artist Ana Kraš, the Bonbon shade is meticulously fashioned by hand-wrapping colored yarn around a spot-welded steel wire frame—so each one is truly one-of-a-kind. If you’re into modern design, you’ve probably seen this shade popping up all over the place, from your dreams to the ultra-hip Coming Soon store in NYC. Available in two sizes and two colors. (Starting at $495 before discount)
Watering Can
We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again, we love this watering can. It’s chic, unique, and adds a little style in a place where many wouldn’t think to put it. Oh, and it’ll make you actually want to water your plants (just hopefully not too much). ($25 before discount)
Hay Spot Votive Set
Melt your own wax, add some fragrance, fasten down a wick, and pour it into these votives and you’ve got yourself a gorgeous homemade candle that would impress anyone you want to gift. Or, you know, just put a tea candle in here and enjoy. Available in three colors. ($50 before discount)
Playing Cards
Created by graphic designer Clara von Zweigbergk, this deck of playing cards has fresh graphic icons that elevate your game—or at least the look of it. ($10 before discount)
Sowden Tea Pot
For the dedicated tea drinkers in your life, here’s the perfect gift. Designer George Sowden’s Tea Pot features a porcelain exterior with an interior SoftBrew device, which infuses water with tea through a micro-thin stainless steel filter.($95 before discount)
Sowden Bottle
For anyone who’s sick of having a water bottle that looks like every other in the room, may we suggest the Sowden Bottle. Its playful design features a screw-top lid and vacuum-sealed stainless steel walls that keep hot and cold beverages the temperatures that they’re meant to be. Available in five colors. ($35 before discount)
Bias Quilt
Made of pure cotton, this quilt has a traditional look that isn’t too hand-me-down, thanks to the angled stitching and color-blocked edges, giving it a more contemporary feel. And speaking of feel, the Bias quilt has the perfect heft and softness to top any bed (or couch) for a very cozy nap time. Available in four colors. ($145 before discount)
Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our other hand-picked suggestions for all people in your life.
- What to get your assistant for the holidays
- What to get your boss for the holidays
- The perfect gift for anyone (literally anyone) on your list
- This ingenious saucepan is a pot, measuring cup and colander all in one
- These 7 weekender bags are perfect for holiday travel
- The coolest, most design-savvy gifts you can get at Target right now
- Lululemon’s online-only ‘We Made Too Much’ sale is like Black Friday—but better
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.