These super-sleek gifts from Hay Design are now on sale

If you haven’t heard of Hay Design yet, allow us to introduce you. The Danish design brand was founded by a married couple, Mette and Rolf Hay, in 2002—when Mette was just 24 years old and the pair had two young children at home. Today, Hay is one of the most recognizable design brands in the world. Hay partners with artists like Ana Kraš and designers such as Inga Sempé, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, BIG-GAME, and Stefan Diez to create a range of lifestyle products and home goods with a unique aesthetic, accessible price points, incredible functionality, and (more often than not) a clever little twist.

advertisement

advertisement

With the holidays just around the corner, we couldn’t think of a better brand for gifts for any design lovers in your life—from cousins and colleagues to SOs and best friends. And thanks to Hay’s Black Friday sale, everything on the site—from the ultra cozy Mags Low Soft Sectional couch to the classically modern Matin Table Lamp—is 20% off. To sweeten the deal, all orders qualify for free shipping. We rounded up the 15 most eye-catching and well-designed gifts from Hay, so you wouldn’t have to do all the scrolling yourself. Six-Colour Bag

Designed by Susan Bijl and Bertjan Pot, this reusable shopping bag is one that you won’t forget, thanks to its colorful, geometric design. It’s made out of ripstop nylon, so it won’t break down, no matter how heavy your grocery haul is. Plus, it’s technically more environmentally friendly than that cotton tote you’ve been carrying around. ($45 before discount) Time Medium

When was the last time you saw an hourglass and weren’t filled with childlike joy? This 15-minute adult version offers a stylish twist on the functional classic, with a soft, rounded shape and complementary combinations of clear and colored glass to hold the fine sand. Keeping track of how long the cookies have been in the oven or your mud mask has been applied never been so chic. ($18 before discount)

advertisement

Design Miami Notebook

The product of a creative collaboration between Design Miami and artist Leanne Shapton, this series of six watercolored notebooks is the perfect upgrade from a plain note keeper. ($7 before discount) Stone Rolling Pin

Bet you’ve never seen a rolling pin this elegant. Hay’s marbled, green-stone rolling pin has the unique look and heft to impress anyone who loves to bake—or who just loves to have gorgeous kitchen wares. ($10 before discount) Glass Jug

Next time you’re hosting, fill this chic, traditionally designed pitcher full of punch, sangria, or heck, even iced tea. The pitcher also makes a great host gift if you’re a guest this holiday season. ($25 before discount)

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Sowden Tea Pot

For the dedicated tea drinkers in your life, here’s the perfect gift. Designer George Sowden’s Tea Pot features a porcelain exterior with an interior SoftBrew device, which infuses water with tea through a micro-thin stainless steel filter.($95 before discount)

Sowden Bottle

For anyone who’s sick of having a water bottle that looks like every other in the room, may we suggest the Sowden Bottle. Its playful design features a screw-top lid and vacuum-sealed stainless steel walls that keep hot and cold beverages the temperatures that they’re meant to be. Available in five colors. ($35 before discount) Bias Quilt

Made of pure cotton, this quilt has a traditional look that isn’t too hand-me-down, thanks to the angled stitching and color-blocked edges, giving it a more contemporary feel. And speaking of feel, the Bias quilt has the perfect heft and softness to top any bed (or couch) for a very cozy nap time. Available in four colors. ($145 before discount) Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our other hand-picked suggestions for all people in your life.

advertisement