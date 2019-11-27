Leaders, stop trying to be so positive and authentic

Stop pushing over-the-top positivity and “authentic” leadership. That’s the message from a study published in April 2019 issue of The Leadership Quarterly . Oh, and while you’re at it, think about doing the same for transformational, servant, ethical, and spiritual leadership.

“We live in a society where idealized, grandiose images and aspirations dominate,” says study coauthor Mats Alvesson, a professor at Sweden’s Lund University and author of The Stupidity Paradox: The Power and Pitfalls of Functional Stupidity at Work. “Here, as much as possible should be communicated as good and impressive.”

Alvesson says that talk about leadership falls into this trap: popular trends that are light on evidence and create “a misleading, false, and sometimes hypocritical view of the world,” he says. The result is overly optimistic, unrealistic leaders and, sooner or later, cynical, disappointed coworkers and, sometimes, leaders themselves. “Leadership does not work if it is not grounded in reality,” he says.

The negative side of being positive

And while it may seem like positivity is a necessary trait for leaders, the problem with trends in leadership theory is that they’re often based on weak empirical studies, unsupported claims, a simplistic view of corporate life, and other flaws, the authors argue.

It’s a tendency that veteran executive coach Amie Devero sees in the “post-revenue” startup founders and leaders she advises. Her clients are subject to the “positivity trap” because they’re invested in the success of the fast-growth startups they lead. They want to keep their teams energized and focused rather than worried about where the next round of funding is coming from. The problem is that rose-colored glasses seldom work for groups.

“When leaders put on their cheerleading hats despite a reality that is poor, they seem like liars or worse, like they are delusional,” she says.

Being too positive also denies your organization the benefit of your employees’ creativity and problem-solving skills, says Anne Baum, Lehigh Valley executive, vice president of distribution channels and labor relations for Capital BlueCross, and author of Small Mistakes, Big Consequences. If you walk into a room and announce what a great day it is when your company is actually losing $20 million, nobody’s going to believe you. Worse, they might think less of you.