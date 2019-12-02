What happens when people win this basic income raffle? They have time to find meaning in their lives

Thaïs Bendixen had a problem. Like many other millennials , the 25-year-old master’s student from Portugal “didn’t have any [financial] help from her parents” and had to balance the need to feed her brain with the need to put food on the table. “I knew I didn’t want to be in front of a computer—I wanted to be outside doing something to help the environment,” Bendixen says, explaining how difficult she found it to work and study at the same time.

Bendixen belongs to a generation that changes jobs more frequently than any other, a trend that annually costs the U.S. $30.5 billion, according to a 2016 Gallup report. One reason—the same report suggests—is their low work engagement, as only 29% of millennials claimed to feel “emotionally and behaviorally” connected to their job. But separate research says work itself isn’t the problem, and in fact, many workers—particularly millennials—would give up higher pay to take a job that they love or find meaningful. So what happens when workers like Bendixen have a baseline of economic freedom to do just that? An experiment with a kind of basic income in Germany is providing some interesting answers.

The rough premise of a basic income involves distributing small cash stipends to people, with no restrictions on how it can be spent. While some economists dismiss UBI as inefficient and expensive, evidence shows it has real benefits. Recent experiments—in places as far-flung as Stockton, California, and Kenya—tout BI as a way to expand affordable housing, reduce depression, and even be an effective way to deliver slavery reparations. And now, according to Mein Grundeinkommen (“My Basic Income”), a Berlin-based nonprofit that independently crowdfunds BI payments, it’s also helping people like Bendixen find freedom to enjoy work, and everything in between.

The idea started five years ago when Michael Bohmeyer, then a 29-year-old web developer, crowdfunded his own salary. In an interview with The Local, Bohmeyer said that year helped him improve his health, read more often, join nonprofit projects, and recognize the importance of “time over money.” So, rather than wait on a politically unmotivated Germany to do it, Bohmeyer launched an independent basic income campaign to help others recognize their “great potential.”

Since then, more than 150,000 individuals have donated to Mein Grundeinkommen’s online fund—which will have awarded nearly 500 basic incomes by the end of 2019. The process works like a raffle; any person anywhere in the world, for no fee at all, can register to receive €1,000 (about $1,100) per month for a year.

“It’s kind of a reset button for people in the middle of their life,” says Steven Strehl, Mein Grundeinkommen’s platform development associate. “Most people continue to work, but when they do, they can take a step back, look at themselves, and analyze what’s going on.”

That was the case for Bendixen, who received her first basic income in August and calls that money her “security net.” “If I didn’t have the basic income, I would have to take the first job that came to me,” she says. “Now, I can reject offers I’m not interested in and try to do what I love.”