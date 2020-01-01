4 reasons to be hopeful about the notoriously wasteful fashion industry in 2020

I’m not being dramatic when I say that the fashion industry is contributing to our planet’s demise. It’s hard to imagine how a sock or a T-shirt could be partly responsible for climate change, but I assure you, it is.

Over the past few years, research has quantified exactly how bad the problem is. The fashion sector accounts for more than 8% of all global climate impacts—more than all international airline flights and shipping trips combined—and consumes 104 million tons of nonrenewable resources every year. Between 2000 and 2015, the fashion industry doubled its production, from 50 billion items manufactured annually to 100 billion items. Consider that there are only 7 billion humans on the planet. And yet we cycle through clothes so quickly that a truckload of textiles is either dumped in a landfill or incinerated every single second.

Consumers are becoming aware of fashion’s pollution problem, thanks to reporting in the media, a spate of new books on the topic including Fashionopolis and The Conscious Closet, and brands such as Patagonia and Everlane that are embracing sustainability in their supply chains and their marketing. A report from the sustainability nonprofit Global Fashion Agenda found that in 2019, 75% of consumers viewed sustainability as very or extremely important. Consumers are unhappy with the status quo and would like to push for a more sustainable future.

But fashion is a $2.5 trillion global industry, with consumers in every corner of the world. Its supply chains are vast and international, going from the production of raw materials (cotton, wool, oil-based plastic) all the way to the factories where people cut and sew clothes to the warehouses where they’re stored until we buy them.

The big question in 2020 is this: Can we begin making the big, structural changes necessary to build environmental stewardship into this enormous industry? Here are four reasons to be hopeful.

Comprehensive change will be good for business

Over the past few years, some eco-friendly brands have tried in various ways to reduce their impact. Everlane, for instance, led the charge in replacing traditional virgin plastic in synthetic clothing with recycled plastic, and many other brands, including Paravel and Reformation, have followed suit. Gucci began accounting for, and offsetting, all of the carbon emissions in its supply chain, all the way down to the raw materials, and Marco Bizzari, Gucci’s CEO, urged other business leaders to join him. Brands such as Christy Dawn and Dorsu use dead-stock fabrics that were ordered by other brands but never turned into clothing (and thus are destined to be thrown out).

These measures are a step in the right direction. And many of the brands that have embraced them are seeing benefits to both their image and their bottom line. In 2020, we’ll likely see more brands develop best practices that encompass everything from materials to carbon emissions to logistics.