These are the questions you should ask to get your career on the right track

The challenge is tuning in to recognize whether your career path has gone off track. It’s important to check in with your career often, and that requires asking the right questions to uncover what you want, how that’s changed, and what you can do to correct the course if need be.

When you know what you want, it’s easier to make decisions that get you there. Use these five questions to make sure your career is on track, and then check back again each year so you never lose sight of what you want.

Where do I want to be in five years?

The best way to know if your career is on track is to ask broad questions that are easy to forget about in the hustle of living a successful life and growing in your career. One of the biggest questions you can ask is: where do I want to be in five years? Use this opportunity to journal, brainstorm, and get honest with yourself—what do you truly want to do?

The next question will be easy to answer once you’ve gained clarity on the first question: Does my current role help me achieve that goal? If the answer is yes, then you can be confident your career is on the right track. If the answer is no, it’s time to make some hard decisions. Ask yourself:

What kind of job do I need?

Do I need to uplevel my skills?

How long will I give myself before leaving for a new job

No one can answer these questions for you, so let your career aspirations guide what comes next.

Does my work get me excited?

Are you excited to do your work most days? Are you passionate about the projects you’re working on? Peta Kelly, speaker, self-made millionaire, and founder of The New Way Live, says: “We all have a zone of genius. Unique talents and abilities. We have this zone of bliss, creativity, productivity, effectiveness, and efficiency . . . But we can’t live there if we are only moving based on what’s practical and logical. Excitement is the compass.”