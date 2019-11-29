The animated Netflix film ‘I Lost My Body’ is a deeply moving hero’s journey . . . for a severed hand

Based on the novel Happy Hand by Amélie screenwriter Guillaume Laurant, I Lost My Body (J’ai perdu mon corps) tells the story of a severed hand on a journey to reconnect with its owner Naoufel, an aimless pizza deliveryman who’s trying to navigate life after a family tragedy. The film is layered with flashbacks to Naoufel’s youth, the main timeline of the severed hand making its way home, and a slightly parallel arc that shows the lead-up to how Naoufel lost his hand in the first place. A French production, the movie is available in its original French or in an English version, with Dev Patel voicing Naoufel and Alia Shawkat as Gabrielle, a woman he falls in love with after interacting with her through an intercom on a failed pizza delivery run.

Admittedly, the plot sounds like utterly ridiculous, and it’s easy to imagine how I Lost My Body could have gone that route. But what Clapin created is a remarkably touching and artful rumination on loss. The film has certainly resonated: In May, it became the first animated feature to win the Grand Prize at Critics’ Week in Cannes.

“I read the novel, and what really caught my attention was the reverse of things about the feeling of loss: It’s not the body missing the hand but the hand missing the body,” Clapin says. “It was a bit weird but very challenging also. That’s why I went into the project.”

One of Clapin’s challenges was finding the cinematic language to make such an unconventional story work. In the book, the hand is narrating its story, but Clapin opted for flashbacks where he was able to establish parallel sensory experiences for body and hand: Naoufel becomes obsessed with sound after he receives a recording device and starts capturing noises around the house. The hand, meanwhile, is dependent on tactility to make its way through the world. Both are deviations from the novel. “I needed Naoufel and the hand to be connected in a non-sensorial way,” Clapin says.

He also needed to figure out how to characterize an unorthodox hero like a severed hand.

It’s not a character you’re able to connect with in a normal way, e.g. by the words it says or even facial expressions. But the depth of emotion Clapin is able to imbue solely through how the hand moves and interacts with the world is one of the film’s crowning achievements. We see the severed hand fight off subway rats, plunge into freezing waters, dodge traffic, tumble down an escalator, fight a pigeon to the death, and so much more. It’s a hero’s journey if ever there was one. What helps establish the audience’s emotional connection to the body part, Clapin believes, is the fact that we’re with the hand from the beginning of its journey from the hospital.