How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC live without cable

What used to be a humble unofficial kickoff to the holiday season has since evolved into a daylong, star-studded spectacle—and this year will be no different. Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, a few former NASA astronauts, and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street are among the marquee headliners. You can check out the full details—including the parade route, interactive map, and list of balloons—on the Macy’s website.

The 2019 parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live on NBC. If you’re a cable cord cutter who wants to stream the action live on your computer, device, or smart TV, you have a few different ways to do that. I’ve rounded up the best choices below. Alternatively, you can access NBC for free with an over-the-air antenna, but if you don’t have one of those, try one of these options: