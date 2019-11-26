Here’s what happened when I was up for a promotion while pregnant

Yet since joining Alliance Data in 2007, I’ve had four sons and five promotions. Before I started, I assumed I might have to switch jobs to move up. But, from the first day, I realized this company expected that people can have kids and a career. Men and women in leadership roles were open about life outside of the office, and people talked about their kids regularly. I felt that I would get the same opportunities regardless of whether I had kids or not.

In fact, I was promoted to manager right as I learned I was pregnant with my first son via IVF. We were managing the biggest program the company had run at that time. I was working 15-hour days, but it was fun, exciting work.

Sadly, my son passed away.

Rocco died in utero at Christmas. He was almost seven pounds, and perfect, but the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Here we were, in the middle of this big program, and I remember my direct leaders telling me, “You do what you need to do.”

At the time, I didn’t want to work anymore, but my husband wouldn’t let me crawl in a hole. The outpouring of love and care from employees was amazing. While our company is recognized for female leadership, it’s important to note that when I came back after losing my son, everyone reached out, including men. Everyone made me want to come back.

I knew I had to get myself together because there was a team of people looking to me for direction. Although they needed me, I needed them just as much. Work was a way to keep my mind busy. Soon after I came back from leave, I was promoted to senior manager.