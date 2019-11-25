Sacha Baron Cohen follows up his viral speech with a scathing op-ed against social media

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for embarrassing powerful people through the guise of a character. Just last year on his Showtime series, Who Is America?, he got Sarah Palin, Joe Arpaio, and Dick Cheney, and he even tricked Representative Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, into appearing in a PSA for the “Kinderguardian” program, which would give young children guns.

Last week, however, Cohen didn’t need a character to take Mark Zuckerberg to task.

In a scathing speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s summit in New York on anti-Semitism and hate, the funnyman cast Facebook, Google, Twitter, and YouTube as “the greatest propaganda machine in history.” His speech ended up going viral, particularly the part in which he declares that, according to Facebook’s policy as stated by Zuckerberg, the company would have let Hitler buy ads in the 1930s.

After seeing how many people his speech managed to find, Cohen has now expanded on his message with an op-ed in Monday morning’s Washington Post.

He starts the piece off by acknowledging the reasons some readers might be loath to care about his opinion—namely, the fact that he has made a career out of fooling hapless marks into revealing their true selves through characters like Borat. Instead of letting this be a distraction from his message, he makes it a part of it.

“The ugliness my jokes help reveal is why I’m so worried about our pluralistic democracies,” he writes early on.

From there, he unsparingly calls out social media’s complicity in the ongoing erosion of objective truth.