Ordering a Tesla Cybertruck? Here’s what to know first

Elon Musk has tweeted that Tesla has received 200,000 pre-orders for its Cybertruck, which had a somewhat disastrous unveiling last week. However, gaffs aside, it seems that at 200,000 pre-orders, the truck isn’t the joke many on the internet seem to think it is.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

If you’re among those who love the truck, and are thinking of pre-ordering one yourself, there are a few things to keep in mind:

To pre-order one you only need to leave a $100 deposit. However, note that you’ll need to pony up the rest of the cash before your Crybertruck is delivered. The Cybertruck comes in three base models: a single-motor, rear-wheel drive version that costs $39,900; a dual-motor, all-wheel drive version that costs $49,900; and a tri-motor, all-wheel drive version that costs $69,900. Whichever one you choose, you’ll need to provide your name, email, phone number, and credit card number today. Your $100 deposit will also be charged immediately, though it is fully refundable should you change your mind. The Cybertruck shown onstage might not look like the version you get. That’s because, as Wired notes, the stage version of the Cybertruck doesn’t appear to be street legal. According to Wired: “It doesn’t look like it has all of the necessary elements to make it road-ready. The model shown onstage on Thursday night didn’t have side mirrors, which are required in the U.S. (though the federal government is considering changing the rule). Its headlights, a strip of illumination, wouldn’t be street legal.” So if you pre-order now, keep in mind its looks could change.

Still want to order one? Head over to the Cybertruck’s microsite and place your pre-order. Note, however, that Tesla says the Cybertruck will not ship until late 2021. And whether they even make that deadline remains to be seen.