Uber loses its license to operate in London

Uber has lost its license to operate its ride-hailing service in London, the Guardian reports . The city’s transportation regulator, Transport for London, said Uber was afflicted by a “pattern of failures,” which led to its decision. One of those patterns of failure, the TfL says, is that 14,000 Uber trips were taken where the drivers were uninsured. Another was that suspended drivers could simply create another account and once again carry passengers, which the TfL says was “compromising passenger safety and security.”

Announcing its decision not to renew Uber’s license, in a press release posted on its site, the TfL said:

Uber has made a number of positive changes and improvements to its culture, leadership and systems in the period since the Chief Magistrate granted it a licence in June 2018. This includes interacting with TfL in a transparent and productive manner. However, TfL has identified a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk. Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time.

It’s important to note that though TfL has decided not to renew Uber’s license, Ubers will continue to be on the street in London for the time being. Uber has 21 days to appeal the decision, during which time the service can continue operating. Uber can also continue to operate during the entire appeal process, which the Wall Street Journal says could last for as long as eight months.

In a statement regarding TfL’s decision, Uber’s regional general manager Jamie Heywood said: